Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,594,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $177.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $312.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

