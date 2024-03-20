Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:YYY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 84,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Amplify High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.