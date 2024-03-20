Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $81,771,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after acquiring an additional 792,129 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,747 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

