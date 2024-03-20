Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.19. The stock had a trading volume of 164,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.51 and a 1-year high of $337.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

