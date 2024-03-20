Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 791 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

VZ stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,328,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

