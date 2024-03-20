Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 804 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. 4,055,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,689,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

