Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 109,856 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,856 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 3,139,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,177,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

