Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average is $153.04. The company has a market capitalization of $287.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

