Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 789 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.40. 1,302,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,333. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $93.26 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

