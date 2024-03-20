Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 231,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.