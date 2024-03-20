AVROBIO (AVRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVRO stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVROBIO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

