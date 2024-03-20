Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

