AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 204350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AXMIN Trading Down 33.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.02.

AXMIN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXMIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXMIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.