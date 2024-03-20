Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,848 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Axonics worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,955 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,499,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. 236,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,289. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

