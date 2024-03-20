Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st.

Ayro Stock Performance

Shares of AYRO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.32. Ayro has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ayro by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

