B. Riley Trims Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Target Price to $1.50

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 305.41% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Loop Media stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,299. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. Loop Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.
Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 29,799.61% and a negative net margin of 118.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Loop Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.
