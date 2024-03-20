B. Riley Trims Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Target Price to $1.50

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 305.41% from the company’s previous close.

Loop Media Price Performance

Shares of Loop Media stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,299. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. Loop Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 29,799.61% and a negative net margin of 118.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Loop Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Media

About Loop Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Loop Media by 6,955.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

Featured Stories

