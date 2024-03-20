Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

DEO opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.