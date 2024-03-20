Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.53.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

