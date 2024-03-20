Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

