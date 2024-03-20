Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in PG&E by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCG

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.