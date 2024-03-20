Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

