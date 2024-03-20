Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,429,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $415.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $296.09 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

