Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 216,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $161.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

