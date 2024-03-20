Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

