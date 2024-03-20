Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $224.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

