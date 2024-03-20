Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $897,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.15.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,879. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $163.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.07 and a 200-day moving average of $173.43. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

