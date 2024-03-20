Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 2.7 %

UL stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

