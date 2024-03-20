Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,087.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

