Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $845,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS INDA opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

