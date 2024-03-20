Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,898 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.