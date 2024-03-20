Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SLYG opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.