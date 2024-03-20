Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.