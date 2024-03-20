Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Royal Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 64.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.75. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

