Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 148,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $76.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

