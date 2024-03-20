Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

