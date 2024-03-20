Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.