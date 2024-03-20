Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $279.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $280.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

