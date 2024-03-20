Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 317,297 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.