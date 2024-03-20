Banta Asset Management LP Takes $215,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $740.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,173. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

