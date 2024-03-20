Barclays Initiates Coverage on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after purchasing an additional 881,992 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.