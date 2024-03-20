Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of BHC opened at C$12.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%. The company had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

