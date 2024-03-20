BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.