BCS Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA remained flat at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137,213. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

