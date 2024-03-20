BCS Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.57. 246,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.85. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.