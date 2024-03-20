BCS Wealth Management Has $471,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG remained flat at $180.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,115. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $180.88.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

