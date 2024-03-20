BCS Wealth Management Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BNOV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 6,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

