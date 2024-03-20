BCS Wealth Management Invests $225,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Performance

BATS NOCT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares. The company has a market cap of $80.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

