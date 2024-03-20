BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,161 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,227,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 486,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,570. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

