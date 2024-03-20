Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $25,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

BDX stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.87. The company had a trading volume of 779,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

