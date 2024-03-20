Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $237.00. 328,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,424. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

